Roku Ready To Roll With 23 More Original Shows
19 series come from Quibi, including 'Mapleworth Murders'
Roku said it will add 23 more "Roku Originals" to the Roku Channel on Aug. 23.
All the shows were created for Quibi, the failed subscription mobile video service. Roku bought the rights to Quibi's programs, which cost billions to produce and feature big Hollywood stars. Roku paid just $100 million for Quibi's library
Four of the shows four never appeared on Quibi and are appearing on Roku for the first time: Eye Candy featuring host Josh Groban; Squeaky Clean; What Happens in Hollywood and the second season of Thanks a Million, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez.
Roku has been wading into original programming for its free, ad supported Roku Channel, but has no plans to spend the billions that the subscription services are pouring into producing shows.
In addition to buying the Quibi library, Roku bought the company that produces This Old House. It also set up a branded content studio that has produced a show that let's viewers know what's appearing on the Roku Channel and a talk show sponsored by Maker’s Mark hosted by Randall Park.
Roku said the originals have been successful but has not provided any specific viewer numbers for its shows.
The company said that Roku Originals accounted for all five of the top television programs streamed on The Roku Channel from May 20 to July 18 by unique views.
The Roku Originals boosted streaming hours on The Roku Channel to more than double in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a year earlier.
Citing Nielsen, Roku said The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach, following Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.
“While it's only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming," said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku. “We're excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood's top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”
Here's the list of the new shows coming to The Roku Channel:
&Music
The Andy Cohen Diaries’
Benedict Men
Elba vs. Block
Eye Candy
Fierce Queens
Floored
Gone Mental with Lior
Mapleworth Murders
Memory Hole
Nice One!
Nikki Fre$h
Run This City
The Sauce
Sex Next Door
Singled Out
Skrrt with Offset
Squeaky Clean
The Stranger
Survive
Thanks a Million’ (Season 2)
What Happens in Hollywood
Wireless
