Bob Ross Channel Launched By Amazon’s IMDb TV Service

The Bob Ross Channel has been launched by Amazon’s IMDb-TV ad supported streaming service.

The channel, launched in 2020, has become a staple on platforms carrying live streaming TV channels.

The channel features episodes of The Joy of Painting, which ran for 31 seasons and showcases the artist Bob Ross explaining in his unique way how to make his soothing landscapes.

"Many of us have grown up with Bob Ross, and even though we never knew him, he was a part of our life," said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, business development & strategy at Cinedigm, which distributes the channel. "I think now, more than ever, we could all use the happiness and calmness he exudes in our lives. Through launching The Bob Ross Channel on IMDb TV, we are proud to have introduced Bob Ross to a whole new generation of viewers across all major streaming platforms." ■