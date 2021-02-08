Cinedigm Gets Channels on Rockbot Out-of-Home Service

Viewers in bars and gyms can watch Cinedigm's The Bob Ross Channel via Rockbot

Cinedigm said it made a distribution deal with Rockbot to put four of its channels on Rockbot's out-of-home streaming service, which reaches 20 million monthly viewers in gyms, bars, restaurants, waiting rooms and colleges.

The channels being carried are The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, FashionBox and Whistle TV.

“Cinedigm’s superb content credibility matched with Rockbot’s modern media platform and business expertise create a new media solution that is in high demand by the market,” said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot, whose investors include Google and Universal Music Group. “Similar to residential cord cutting, the same trend is happening in businesses across the nation. It is a fantastic benefit and value-add for consumers to view Cinedigm programming when outside the home.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“At Cinedigm we remain focused on extending the reach of our AVOD services and ad-supported television networks as widely as possible,” said Tony Huidor, general manager of Cinedigm Networks. “We are excited and eager to partner with innovative and emerging platform partners like Rockbot because we know the future of video streaming extends beyond the living room.”