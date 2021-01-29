Cinedigm Taps Team Whistle to Sell Ads on OTT Networks

Cinedigm said it has selected Team Whistle to handle direct sales of commercial inventory on its stable of ad-supported streaming networks.

Team Whistle’s Tiny Horse unit, acquired last year, specializes in selling OTT ads.

Also Read: Cinedigm Acquires Fandor, Plans to Launch Channel

“The OTT ad market is forecast to be more than $11 billion dollars in 2021, and Tiny Horse is the perfect partner at the perfect time as we focus on growing our platform and meeting the demands of the world's largest advertisers,” said Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer and president of Digital Networks at Cinedigm.

Also Read: Cinedigm Networks Streaming on Rad’s Gamer Platform

The two companies already work together, with Cinedigm helping to boost distribution of Team Whistle’s Whistle TV streaming channel, which is now on outlets including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Smartcast, Stirr, Plex and DistroTV.

"We are thrilled to be selected as Cinedigm's exclusive direct ad sales agent for their ad-supported OTT networks,” said Izzet Asayas, senior VP of distribution and sales strategy at Team Whistle. “Our award-winning sales team with their decade-old strong agency and client relationships will generate premium demand to Cinedigm's great roster of brand-safe OTT networks like Dove Channel, Docurama, Comedy Dynamics and more, offering enhanced content alignment with a variety of highly-targeted audience demographics."