Cinedigm Networks Streaming on Rad’s Gamer Platform

Blood Disgusting is one of the Cinedigm channels streaming via Rad

Cinedigm said that eight of its linear streaming channels have been added to Rad, a streaming provider focusing on the gaming world.

Rad, previously known as Littlstar, reaches 110 million Sony PlayStation consoles as well as Android TVs, ioS and Android mobile devices. It is backed by Michael Eisner’s Torante Co., Sony Innovation Fund, A+E, WWE, Warner Music Group and Disney. Channel partners including Disney, NBCU and Discovery.

“Rad exemplifies exactly what we look for in a platform distribution partner,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks. “Between their unique reach on 110 million gaming consoles, extensive premium content, and an innovative discovery and viewing experience, they are the perfect home for our growing stable of enthusiast networks.”

The Cinedigm channels launched on Rad are Bambu, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Docurama, So… Real, and Whistle TV.

"Cinedigm has continued to prove that they are building the best content library and programming for the next generation of viewers, and it’s incredibly exciting to see this platform partnership come to fruition," said Tony Mugavero, co-founder and CEO of Rad. "Rad’s launch on PlayStation 5 and Android TVs this holiday season, along with Watch Parties, create a first of its kind marriage of content and technology for new audiences.”