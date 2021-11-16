Amazon Ponders Another Rebrand of IMDb TV

Amazon is pondering yet another name change for its nearly-three-year-old free streaming service, IMDb TV, The Information reports.

Among the potential new names to the ad-supported streaming service being thrown up on the ol' white board: "Zon," as in the last three letters of "Amazon."

Other names being considered are "Free TV," which is also used by ad-supported streaming rivals including Redbox, and "Free Streaming TV." (Apparently, the same marketing dynamics have have rendered most SVOD services to be named "plus" are are also at play here.)

According to the report, citing The Information's usual collection of unnamed supposedly internal sourcing, IMDb TV is considered too cumbersome to achieve Amazon's growth agenda for the platform.

We asked Amazon reps for comment, but comment did they not.

The Information report comes at a time when Amazon is making significant original content investments into IMDb TV, such as the recently monikered Bosch spinoff series Bosch: Legacy, which is set to debut next year.

Indeed, IMDb TV now has a pivotal roll in Amazon's distribution strategy, with the company meshing its AVOD, TVOD and SVOD titles in search on the Amazon Prime Video app in an almost inextricable way.

And it wouldn't be the AVOD platform's first name change--it quietly launched in January 2019 as "Freedive."