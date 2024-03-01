Peacock Streams International ‘SVNS’ Rugby Tournament March 1-3
The U.S., New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa in the hunt
Peacock streams the HSBC World Rugby SVNS series March 1-3, as the top nations in the seven-per-side rugby world, including the U.S., compete. The event happens at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.
The men’s teams in the SVNS Series include the U.S, Canada, New Zealand, Samoa, South Africa, Argentina, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Fiji, France and Great Britain. Women’s teams are the U.S., Great Britain, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, Canada, France and Spain.
The action starts at 7:20 p.m. ET on Peacock, which airs the rugby live. There is pool play March 1, more pool play starting at 12:20 p.m. ET and 4:51 p.m. March 2, and the men’s quarterfinals and semifinals at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 3 has more quarterfinals and semifinals, on at 12:20 and 4:13 p.m., then the finals at 7:30.
Peacock Premium costs $5.99 monthly.
The HSBC SVNS Series features eight tournaments around the world. After Los Angeles, it moves on to Hong Kong, then Singapore, before culminating in Madrid May 31-June 2. The U.S. men are currently in eighth and the women are in fourth.
Seven-per-side rugby, a shorter and faster version of the traditional 15-per-side game, will be featured at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.