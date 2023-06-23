Peacock Orders More of Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’

Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis has been renewed by Peacock for season two. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci are also in the cast. The show, about a guy who attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships, premiered May 4.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

Davidson is the star and an executive producer, along with Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video, Judah Miller, Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer and Erin David. Miller is the showrunner

“Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”

Guest stars in season one included Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Al Gore, John Mulaney, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Davidson was on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022.