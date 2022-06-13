‘Pete Davidson Presents’ Comedy Special on Netflix June 13
By Michael Malone published
Davidson hosts, curates the special, which features Neko White and Carly Aquilino
Netflix premieres Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends June 13. Davidson hosts and curates the special, which features comedians Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.
The comedians all have ties to the New York area. Gallarotti’s credits include Hulu’s Ramy and MTV’s Girl Code. White has been in MTV 2’s Hip Hop Squares. Aquilino has been in Girl Code and The King of Staten Island. Gay was on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Gaines was in The King of Staten Island and The Last O.G. Rock’s credits include movie Big Time Adolescence and Netflix series Love. His brother is Chris Rock. Sirus writes for Saturday Night Live.
The hour-long special is part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
Raised in Staten Island, Davidson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 through this past season. He’s behind the comedy Bupkis on Peacock. Davidson’s movies include Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.