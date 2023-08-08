Paramount’s Bob Bakish Touts Digital Advertising Growth

With the linear television business sinking, and taking the traditional advertising business with it, Paramount Global staked its claim to being one of the leaders in digital advertising.

On Paramount earnings call Monday, CEO Bob Backish said Paramount's ad business posted a slightly smaller decline in the second quarter than in the first quarter. He added that in the upfront, Paramount saw positive low to mid-single growth on volume.

“And in both cases, digital is a point of strength,” he said.

Most media companies are betting on advertising revenue to push their streaming properties closer to profitability.

Bakish made it a point to let analysts and investors know that “Paramount is a leader in the digital ad space,” and enumerated the company’s digital ad capabilities.

“Our direct digital revenue is up by strong double digits year-over-year, powered by the premium content offerings on Paramount Plus and Pluto TV,” he said. “Three years ago, we launched EyeQ, our digital ad platform as a simple and effective solution for advertisers to connect their brands to consumers at scale. Since then, it has seen incredible growth. The EyeQ footprint now stands at more than 90 million full episode viewers domestically, and we expect to generate revenue approaching $3 billion this year, rivaling the best – the biggest players in digital video, and we’re building upon that strength internationally as well.”

CFO Naveen Chopra also highlighted streaming ad sales in his presentation.

“We are now growing DTC advertising not just as a replacement for linear, but as a compelling video alternative for the long tail of advertisers who have historically relied on social media and short-form video advertising,” he said.

Paramount’s direct-to-consumer ad business, mostly on streaming services Paramount Plus and Pluto TV generated $421 in advertising revenue in the second quarter, up 21% from a year ago, or $78 million.

Traditional TV advertising is still much bigger. Paramount’s TV media group generated $1.946 billion in ad revenue, down 10%, or $228 million.

“ Looking ahead, we expect to see continued acceleration in D2C advertising growth in Q3 and we’re also bullish about the long term,” Chopra said.

The company sees more integration with the buy-side ad tech platforms leading to an increase in programmatic sales.

Paramount sees some categories, including pharmaceuticals, retail ,movies and travel, starting to spend more ad dollars.

“That said, we see linear advertising recovering more slowly than digital and we expect the Q3 rate of change for TV media advertising will be relatively similar to Q2 with improvement in Q4,’ Chopra said.

Paramount is ramping up its international ad-supported streaming business. Pluto has been launched in more than 35 markets and the company plans to launch ad supported tiers of Paramount Plus is certain markets.

“Why is this important? Simply put, it means theTAM [total addressable market] for connected TV advertising is much larger than typically imagined, and we’re proving it by giving a whole new class of advertisers the ability to tell their story on the TV glass,” Chopra said.