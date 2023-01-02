Paramount Network Announces ‘Yellowstone’ Will Return This Summer

Paramount Network announced that its hit Yellowstone will return with original episodes this summer.

Yellowstone aired its Season 5 mid-season finale Sunday. During the telecast, the network said the second half of the season was slated for the summer.

Season 5 of Yellowstone started in November with a record-setting premiere that delivered 12.1 million viewers. In addition to appearing on the Paramount Network, the Yellowstone season premiere was simulcast on Paramount Global sibling networks CMT, TV Land and Pop.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton ranching family in Montana, headed by John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly along with Season 5 newcomers to the show jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.

Yellowstone has spawned a successful Taylor Sheridan universe of shows for Paramount, with the latest,1923, premiering to 7.4 million viewers in December. The other Sheridan series include Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and the upcoming series Lioness and Land Man. ■

SEE A TEASER BELOW