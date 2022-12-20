Taylor Sheridan's '1923' Draws 7.4 Million Viewers on Paramount Platforms

The latest Taylor Sheridan series, Yellowstone origin story 1923, drew 7.4 million total viewers on the Paramount Plus streaming platform and cable’s Paramount Network.

The premiere was the most-watched premiere ever on Paramount Plus and the No.1 cable series premiere on cable this year.

“Anchored by Taylor Sheridan’s incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West.”

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Plus, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and the upcoming series Lioness and Land Man.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in 1823, which introduces a new generation of the Dutton family viewers know from Yellowstone. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

The new series also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

“The Yellowstone universe continues to break records,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount Plus.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. ■