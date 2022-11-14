'1923' Trailer: Paramount Plus Gives Early Look at 'Yellowstone' Prequel
Drama series starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford debuts December 18
Paramount Plus offered an early look at its Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
The series, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, features a new generation of Duttons and explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end f Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home, according to Paramount Plus.
Along with Miren and Ford, 1923 stars Brandon Skelnar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Shlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.
The 1923 series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
