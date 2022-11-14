'1923' Trailer: Paramount Plus Gives Early Look at 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Paramount Plus offered an early look at its Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The series, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, features a new generation of Duttons and explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end f Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home, according to Paramount Plus.

Along with Miren and Ford, 1923 stars Brandon Skelnar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Shlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

The 1923 series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. ■