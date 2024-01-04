Paley Museum Kicks Off Super Bowl Exhibit Jan. 17

The Paley Museum debuts the Super Bowl exhibit Beyond the Big Game Wednesday, January 17. It runs through March 3 at the museum in New York, and represents a partnership with the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The football fun starts January 17 with Kicking Off Super Bowl LVIII on CBS With The NFL Today, a behind-the-scenes look at CBS Sports’ upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. That will feature CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and on-air personalities Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson, with Tracy Wolfson, lead reporter for NFL on CBS, moderating.

Beyond the Big Game will showcase memorable Super Bowl commercials from the past 50 years, including Mean Joe Greene and a young fan bonding over a Coca-Cola; Ridley Scott’s “1984” spot for Apple, Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny teaming up on Nike’s “Hare Jordan” commercial and Bud Bowl I from 1989, which saw stop-motion Budweiser bottles face off against their counterparts from Bud Light.

The exhibit will feature the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 57 team rings from each Super Bowl champ, as well as The Weeknd’s halftime show set from Super Bowl LV. There will also be rare artifacts on loan from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including game balls and jerseys.

“For over 50 years the Super Bowl has served as one of the biggest and most exciting global celebrations and visitors to Beyond the Big Game will be treated to a thrilling Super Bowl showcase, featuring everything from iconic commercials to some of the game’s most memorable moments,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said. “We’re honored to partner with the National Football League and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to present this unprecedented exhibit.”

Super Bowl LVIII happens Sunday, February 11 on CBS.

The exhibit will also feature over 150 photos of iconic Super Bowl moments, screenings of memorable Super Bowl plays, halftime shows and championship games won by the New York Giants and Jets.