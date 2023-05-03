Nielsen Debuts Nielsen One Alpha For Measuring Content

Nielsen said the Alpha version of its Nielsen One system designed to measure the consumption of content is now being used by clients including Disney, Mediahub, Sony Pictures Television, TelevisaUnivision, AMC Networks and Horizon.

The Alpha version focuses on program-level measurement across platforms. It will be more broadly released in late 2024, Nielsen said.

Nielsen released Niesen One for ads earlier this year. An Alpha version had been tested by Disney and media agency Magna , which, like Mediahub, is part of IPG.

Also Read: Nielsen One Ready To Roll, Minus a Feature or Two

Nielsen said Nielsen One Content will enable users to analyze cross-screen viewing for a comprehensive, comparable view of content performance. It will provide an audience-based value to content to influence content development strategies, media planning, and ultimately content distribution and licensing deals.

“Following the release of Nielsen One Ads earlier this year, Nielsen One Content is the next step in our journey of delivering cross-platform measurement at scale,” said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer for Audience Measurement at Nielsen. “We value the important work with our Alpha clients that will set the stage for publishers, content rights owners, advertisers and agencies, to understand the value of content and ultimately to drive critical content monetization and distribution business decisions.”

Nielsen One Content uses the Gracenote id to enable unified measurement of programs across platforms. Gracenote, a division of Nielsen, also provides metadata that provides context to audience measurement.

"We're excited to work with Nielsen and partner on this important step in the journey to cross-platform content measurement," said Jon Turner, Global Chief of Analytics, Mediahub. "At Mediahub, we're committed to helping brands better understand how consumers interact with media and, ultimately, provide them with the best way to reach their target consumers for their brand and business goals. We believe Nielsen One Content will be a critical tool to help us bring that kind of value to our clients.”

"As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision is an unwavering champion for accurate representation of diverse audiences,” added Roberto Ruiz, executive VP at TelevisaUnivision. "Nielsen has long been a trusted partner in audience measurement, and we're thrilled to collaborate on the development of their cross-platform solution to ensure the fast-growing Hispanic consumer base is considered as part of the product design and development of Nielsen One Content Alpha."