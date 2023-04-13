Gracenote Joins Board of Entertainment ID Registry

Gracenote said it joined the board of the Entertainment ID Registry, a system that puts a unique identifier on pieces of content, enabling media companies to keep track of where programming is appearing as streaming platforms proliferate.

Gracenote will work with EIDR to find new ways to automate, drive program discoverability and optimize return on content investment.

“I am thrilled to extend a very warm welcome to Gracenote as they join the EIDR Board,” Hollie Choi, managing director of EIDR, said. “Gracenote and EIDR share in the mission to improve the accuracy and efficiency of content management and distribution for the media and entertainment industry. I’m looking forward to finding ways for our two organizations to work together on our common goals.”

Gracenote provides TV and movie metadata through its Gracenote IDs, The metadata includes program descriptions, cast lists, images and platforms available.

“As a customer-first organization, Gracenote continually seeks new ways to meet the needs of our valued clients and the broader media and entertainment industry,” said Filiz Bahmanpour, VP of Product, Gracenote. “We are enthusiastic about joining the EIDR Board and will use this seat at the table to open conversations with the industry on how we can work together to bring incremental value.”