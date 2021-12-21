Alpha Version of Nielsen One Launches With Disney, Magna

Nielsen said it launched the initial, alpha interaction of Nielsen One, its new TV measurement systems, with Magna and other ad agencies and media companies including The Walt Disney Co.

The first capability of Nielsen One that will be on display will be its deduplicated cross-platform ad measurement capability. Nielsen will demonstrate its deduplicating system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month.

Nielsen plans to add more features to Nielsen One before a full launch in December of 2022.

After years as the leader in TV measurement, Nielsen is developing Nielsen One in response to the challenge of measuring viewing on multiple platforms and measuring ads, which are increasingly delivered separately from programming, targeted and addressable.

For most of the year, Nielsen has also been under pressure because it undercounted viewing during the pandemic. Nielsen’s clients have been more aggressively investigating new, more up-to-date alternative approaches to measurement.

“There’s a critical need for the evolution of measurement to truly reflect audiences and engagement, and Disney is uniquely positioned to help define and develop that roadmap,” said Julie DeTraglia, head of research, insights and analytics, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are pleased to join the Nielsen One Alpha program to ensure it accurately creates a holistic view of ad performance and content viewership for the industry.”

Nielsen One Alpha will look at ad campaigns–rather than programming–unveiling the first cross-platform measurement system from Nielsen that offers both comparability and audience deduplication across linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile screens. It is designed to give media buyers and sellers a holistic view of their ads across consumer delivery systems and platforms. The deduplicated ad measurement metrics account for age and gender information.

“We are pleased to be working with Nielsen to provide insight and feedback regarding Nielsen One and ensure it delivers on its promise of being a truly holistic cross-screen measurement solution,” said Brian Hughes, executive VP, managing director, audience intelligence & strategy at Magna.

Nielsen has announced several changes in its approach in the past few months, including rebranding its streaming measurements, launching an ID Resolution system and plans to calculate audiences for individual commercials.

“All our hard work this past year has positioned us to take this significant step in fundamentally changing the game and providing the industry with what it wants, needs and deserves,” said Karthik Rao, COO at Nielsen. “We are on track to deliver our single cross-platform measurement solution in the fourth quarter of 2022, as planned and in a manner that will support the $100 billion video advertising ecosystem. The Alpha launch serves as a clear proof point in our ability to deliver and we are working closely with a diverse group of clients on this important step. In fact, Nielsen ONE will bring together all the intelligence we have to date in order to help clients capitalize on consumers’ rapidly shifting media habits.”■