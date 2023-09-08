Nicki Minaj Returns to VMAs As Emcee And Performer

Nicki Minaj will return to MTV’s Video Music Awards as emcee and performer, the network announced.

Minaj hosted last year. Fans will also see a world premiere performance of her new single Last Time I Saw You.

Nominated 25 time, Minaj has won six VMAs.

The VMAs will appear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12 on MTV and other Paramount networks including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Previously announced performers include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

Shakira and Sean “Diddy” Combs will also be on stage receiving the Video Vanguard Award and the Global Icon Award, respectively.

A 90-minute VMA pre-show will feature performances by NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter.