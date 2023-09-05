Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Getting Global Icon Award At ‘VMAs’

(Image credit: Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop pioneer and media mogul, will receive the Global Icon Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, appearing live on September 12.

Diddy will also perform during the telecast and is nominated for four other awards, including Best Collaboration, Best Rap and Best R&B.

In 1997, Diddy made his first VMA appearance, performing Mo’ Money Mo Problems. He hosted the awards show from Miami in 2005.

The VMAs will appear live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scheduled to perform are Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Moneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

Shakira will also receive the Video Vanguard Award, presented by Toyota.

Official sponsors include Bacardi Rum, Burger King, Clearblue, Descovy, Doritos, Heinz, M&M’s, Swiffer and Toyota Motor North America.