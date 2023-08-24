Nexxen Says Networks Are Adopting Its Cross-Platform Planner

Nexxen said that its new cross-platform planning product has been adopted by programmers including A+E Networks, Fox and TelevisaUnivision.

Formerly known as Tremor International , Nexxen said its planner enables buyers to optimize campaign while maximizing reach.

The product also has an auto-budget allocation feature that lets an advertiser’s spending flow across a programmer’s linear and digital inventory to reach viewers across screens.

“Helping advertisers optimize their cross-screen video campaigns across our inventory is one of our top priorities, and Nexxen’s Cross-Platform Planner is assisting us in delivering this optimization like never before,” said Roseann Montenes, head of strategic audience solutions, partnerships and alternative currency measurement at A+E Networks. “There are few, if any, tools in the market that blend linear and digital audiences together like the Cross-Platform Planner, and we’re excited to see the ways in which it allows our advertisers to connect with our viewers without duplication and at scale.”

“As cross-screen viewing accelerates, it’s essential that we continue to provide the necessary tools and technology to simplify all aspects of planning, targeting and measuring for our agency and advertising partners across the entire Fox Corp. portfolio,” added Darren Sherriff, VP advertising technology solutions at Fox. “Nexxen’s suite of buy- and sell-side technology, and the cutting-edge Cross-Platform Planner, provides us with enhanced tools that allow advertisers to optimize their campaigns across our leading portfolio and delivers on the promise of true, cross-screen effective frequency management in a more efficient and easier manner.”

TelevisaUnivision is in the process of installing the planner.

"Our entire industry is searching for tools that allow for ultimate flexibility in planning across linear and digital, which is exactly what Nexxen's Cross-Platform Planner brings to the table," said Brian Lin, senor VP of product management, advertising, at TelevisaUnivision. "With it, broadcasters like us can offer advertisers cross-screen planning from dollar one, so they can reach audiences more efficiently than ever."