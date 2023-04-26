Tremor Launches Tool For Digital, Linear Planning

Tremor International said it is launching a self-service, cross-platform planning tool that enables broadcasters a chance to maximize reach and frequency across inear and digital inventory.

The new tool also lets advertisers plan campaigns on a variety of platforms and provides reach forecasts based on real-time avails rather than historical viewing data,

Tremor said a number of major broadcasters and agencies are testing the product.

“For a long time, the industry has been asking for a tool like our cross-platform planner that meaningfully breaks down silos between planning, execution and reporting, and provides predictable reach forecasts across linear and digital. Now, advertisers can understand the impact of their spend with broadcasters in a cross-screen manner,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Tremor International. “Ultimately, these tools are to the benefit of consumers, who get a better, more sophisticated experience with ads no matter where they’re consuming contest.”

The launch of the new planner was facilitated by Tremor’s acquisition of Amobee’s TV technology,