Next Season of ‘Doctor Who’ on Disney Plus May 10

Millie Gibson (l.) as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in ‘Doctor Who.’

The next season of Doctor Who, with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, premieres on Disney Plus and around the world May 10. It is the first season to launch on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus will stream the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, which premiered in December, then two new episodes.

In the U.K., the season kicks off Saturday, May 11, at 12:00 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day.

Millie Gibson joins Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday. “From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes,” Disney Plus teases.

“At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together,” said Russell T Davies, showrunner and executive producer. “Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

David Tennant played the Doctor before Gatwa.

Also in the cast are Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge and Jonathan Groff.

The series, which premiered in 1963, is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Executive producing with Davies are Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

Gatwa played Eric on Sex Education. His film work includes Barbie and Masters of the Air.