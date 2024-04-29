NewFront Life Is a Cabaret for LGBTQ+ Network Revry
Presentation will celebrate connecting brands with queer culture
Revry, a network celebrating queer culture. said its second annual NewFront presentation will be a cabaret-type spectacle showcasing the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and brands can reach its members.
The presentation will be headlined by Carmen Carrera, host of Revry’s Drag Latina; vogue maestro DaShaun Wesley, co-host of Rery’s Pride Ball; and Murray Hill, the legendary drag king and actor.
Revry will highling programming including its first drag king competition series King of Drag. It will also have a new installment of Pride Ball and Season 3 of Drag Latino.
Revry will also talk about its PrismRiot advertising network, which enables brands to engage with premium LGBTQ+ audiences through programmatic technology.
PrismRiot filters and makes 250M LGBTQ+-aligned CTV impressions available, streaming the process of connecting with the queer community.
“Revry’s presence at the 2024 IAB NewFronts is a vibrant celebration of queer culture and its impactful role in shaping the media landscape,” Damian Pellicione, co-founder and CEO of Revry, said. “Our cabaret-themed presentation will be immersive, highlighting how brands can connect with LGBTQ+ audiences. As a diverse-owned and targeting media company, we are proud to be the vanguards in this space.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.