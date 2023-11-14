Revry Adds CeraVe and Verizon as Sponsors for ‘Drag Latina’

Revry and Latino Alternative Television (LATV) said that season two of Drag Latina is coming back, with the premiere presented by CaraVe and Verizon Communications.

Drag Latina is co-produced by Revry and LATV and the season-two premiere will have its debut on Revry November 26 and on LATV November 28.

“We believe that the art of drag is most effective when it highlights the intersectionality of the artist: dancer, illusionist, singer, actor, model, comedian,” says Revry’s Latine co-founder and chief content officer, Christopher Jon Rodriguez. “Drag Latina goes a step further by creating a space to showcase the rich cultural backgrounds of the performers as well. The bilingual nature of Season Two really makes this season stand out as something refreshingly inclusive!”

The six-episode competition series has new hosts in Carmen Carrera and Fedro. Celebrity guest judges include makeup artist Lushious Massacr, Enrique Sapene of Canela TV’s Secretos de Villanas and original Queer Eye host Jai Rodriguez.

“We place such a high value on the authentic expression of diverse communities here at LATV, that’s why collaborating with Drag Latina is so perfect,” Andres Palencia, CEO of Latino Alternative Television, said. “The return of season two of Drag Latina is a reminder that queer joy and inclusion are great for society and business.”

Presented in a mix of English and Spanish, Drag Latina had more than 1 million people tuned in as Vicky Chavarria was named the winner of season one. The series was the subject of viewing parties in Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, New York, Dallas and Puerto Rico.

“[Diversity, equity and inclusion] is a very important part of our commitment to providing therapeutic skincare for all,” Jasteena Gill, VP of marketing at CeraVe, said. “CeraVe is proud to be partnering with Revry on Drag Latina season two and supporting their mission in highlighting the diverse Latine drag community.”