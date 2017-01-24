Netflix to Bring Back ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

Add Queer Eye For the Straight Guy to the long list of shows Netflix has resurrected. Production begins this spring on eight new episodes to air on the streaming service.

In the show, which aired on Bravo starting in 2003, the “Fab 5” style coaches help hapless men up their game in terms of sartorial choices, grooming and home decor. According to Netflix, “The Emmy Award winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show's toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink... one makeover at a time.”

Scout Productions’ David Collins, creator and executive producer of Queer Eye, along with executive producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric, are once again calling the shots.

David Eilenberg will executive produce for ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which later changed its name to Queer Eye, ran for five seasons on Bravo, making stars of its Fab coaches.

Other TV hits that Netflix has brought back include One Day at a Time, Gilmore Girls and Arrested Development.