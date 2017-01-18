Netflix Ended 2016 With 93.8M Subs Worldwide

Netflix said it ended 2016 with 93.8 million subs worldwide after adding 19 million of them during the year, well up from additions of 17.4 million in all of 2015. Netflix also turned in its best ever quarter of net additions in Q4 2016.

Netflix, which celebrated the ten-year anniversary of its launch of streaming in Q4, also tallied $8.3 billion in global streaming revenue in 2016, up 35% year-over year.

Netflix shares were up more than 8% in early after-hours trading Wednesday.

In Q4, Netflix added 1.93 million U.S. streaming subs, for a total of 49.43 million, and expects to add 1.5 million in Q1 2017. Netflix posted Q4 U.S. streaming revenue of $1.4 billion, and expects it to rise to $1.47 million in Q1 2017.

