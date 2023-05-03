NewFronts: Revry Brings New Slate to NewFronts

Revry, the streaming service aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, showed of a slate of new programming at its NewFronts presentation on Wednesday.

“We’re honored to be the first LGBTQ+ media company to present at the NewFronts and showcase the incredible brand-safe programming we have to offer,” said co-founder Damian Pelliccione. “It took over 15 years for a company like ours to connect with advertisers who share our diverse values and want to reach this valuable audience.”

New Revry shows include:

Culture Q: A weekly pop-culture news show described as “part Good Morning America, part E! News.”

QueerX Awards: Revry calls this the premier queer pop-culture awards show, featuring such awards categories as Best Queer Anthem and Queer Cultural Moment of the Year. Big Freedia, Ninel Conde, Drag Queen and Kim Petras are scheduled to appear.

Pride Ball: Revry will host the definitive live vogue ballroom dance competition. Houses will be pitted against one another in a queer spectator sports spectacle. Featuring Dashaun Wesley of the House of Ebony, hundreds of fierce competitors, iconic judges, and live performances to stun the crowd, the event will also be livestreamed on social media and across Revry Networks.

King of Drag: The show takes the concept of the drag competition TV show and turns it on its head by exclusively featuring Drag King performers. The show is presented by Emmy-winning producers Mark Bracero (Queer Eye) and Linda Morel (Black Lady Sketch Show) and features Landon Cider (winner of Dragula).

Revry last month announced the launch of PrisonRiot, a multi-minority certified LGBTQ+ advertising network, with a reach of over 110 million U.S. households across connected TV and mobile platforms. PrisonRiot gives brand access to the LGBTQ+ community, which has significant purchasing power, Revry said.