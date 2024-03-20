NBCU To Use Generative AI To Help Target Audiences

NBCUniversal held its annual pre-upfront ad tech conference on Tuesday, unveiling a plan to use generative AI to help clients identify the ripest audience segments for the campaign.

At One24, NBCU also said it would make Olympic and Paralympic ads available to programmatic buyers, and introduced a total measurement system designed to provide advertisers with full-funnel attribution.

“Television today is a full-funnel performance vehicle where marketers can launch, build and grow their brands across any screen at scale,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “At One24, we’re continuing to drive our legacy of innovation, moving consumers from aspiration to action and partnering with marketers of all sizes to use technology to move their businesses forward.”

Mark Marshall (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCU said its generative AI capability analyzes massive amounts of content across the NBCUniversal portfolio, paired with the company’s extensive first-party data sets to produce emotion-based audience segments.

So far, NBCU has developed 300 audience segments it said were predictive, allowing marketers to connect the right audiences with the content that will have the most impact for their campaign.

The Trade Desk will be working with NBCU to open up private marketplaces where advertisers will be able to bid on commercial inventory during coverage of the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

On the measurement front, NBCU said it was working with a number of vendors in order to create a framework that brings together viewership insights and outcome metrics across the marketing funnel, from awareness to purchase.

NBCU is integrating its first-part identity spin with VideoAmp’s audience metrics. The framework also incorporates analytics from EDO, which provides mid-funnel metrics for cross platform campaigns.

Kochava is providing real-time lower-funnel outcome metrics, including app installs, in-app purchase and website conversions.

NBCU also talked about improvements to its T-commerce capabilities.

Working with parent company Comcast, NBCUniversal is piloting an interactive, shoppable integration with NBCUniversal Checkout on Xfinity’s X1 entertainment platform on episodes throughout the 21st season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Fans can use their remote to browse products inspired by the show, further bridging the gap between audience engagement, brand connection, and performance marketing.

Virtual Concessions will enable viewers of sporting events or ready to binge movie marathons to purchase food, beverages and other items to be delivered to their doorstep.

The AI-powered Must ShopTV is expanding to include Below Deck, Love Island USA, Southern Charm, Summer House, Top Chef and Winter House on Peacock.