Madhive Hires Jon Kaplan As Chief Revenue Officer

Ad tech company Madhive said it hired Jon Kaplan as chief revenue officer, a new position at the company.

Most recently CRO at FalconX, Kaplan spent six years at Pinterest and 12 years with Google.

In his new post, Kaplan will look to accelerate adoption of Madhive's full-stack TV ad software that enables programming buying.

“Jon is joining Madhive at a key inflection point in the TV advertising industry, driven by a massive shift in how we consume content and how advertisers adapt to the streaming age,” said Adam Helfgott, founder & CEO at Madhive. “We purpose-built the Madhive platform in anticipation of this growth — investing in engineering, technology, and infrastructure to provide advertisers with an end-to-end solution to succeed in the streaming world. Jon's experience in leading and scaling go-to-market teams will further accelerate client and Madhive growth.”

Founded in 20216 to enable local broadcasters such as the Fox-owned station, E.W. Scripps and Tegna offer extended reach through streaming to advertising clients.

“I see a lot of similarities between Madhive and my time at Google,” said Kaplan.

“In the early days of programmatic advertising, the industry consisted of various point solutions, and we had to teach our clients the benefits of DoubleClick’s full-stack,” Kaplan said. “This is what’s happening right now in the emerging streaming sector, and it’s one of the reasons for the disconnect between time spent by users and ad spend. Madhive has been modernizing legacy systems and building full-stack advertising solutions since streaming's inception, and I'm looking forward to seeing this through to scale."