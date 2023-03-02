Madhive Names Darien Ford Chief Technology Officer

Ad tech company Madhive said it named Darien Ford as chief technology officer.

Ford was most recently at Affirm, where he led the credit engineering organization. In his new job, he will look to build market adoption of the Madhive’s TV advertising software infrastructure.

Tom Bollich, one of Madhive’s founders, was CTO. He will remain an advisor to the company, but will be pursuing other entrepreneurial opportunities, the company said.

“As a seasoned technologist with a strong background in managing and acting on massive, complex data sets, Darien possesses the unique expertise that enables him to navigate the evolution and complexities of the advertising industry,” said Madhive founder and CEO Adam Helfgott.

Also Read: MadHive in Deal With TransUnion To Enable Individual-Level Buying

"He has a deep understanding of the technical challenges involved in developing scalable platforms leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to move businesses forward, which will help guide the next evolution of Madhive’s all-inclusive infrastructure solution for modern TV advertising,” Helfgott said.

Before Affirm, Ford was with Capital One Software.

“With the explosion of streaming content and changing viewing habits, the traditional approaches to television advertising are quickly becoming outdated. That's why it's critical for companies to act now and embrace new solutions that can help them navigate these challenges and stay competitive,” said Ford. "Madhive represents a major leap forward in this regard, equipping TV buyers with a programmatic solution built specifically for the dynamic streaming advertising marketplace, providing the ability to optimize campaigns in real-time based on performance and desired outcomes.” ■