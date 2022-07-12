MadHive in Deal With TransUnion To Enable Individual-Level Buying
Connected TV campaign targeting made more precise
Ad tech company MadHive said it is working with TransUnion to deliver more precisely targeted connected TV ad campaigns.
The companies are aligning MadHive’s CTV Device Graph with TransUnion's people-based data to enable buying at the individual level. Advertisers will be able to maximize return on investment and enable publishers to optimize the monetization of the premium TV inventory, they said.
“The foundation of MadHive’s ability to accurately connect the dots for advertisers rests on our device graph purpose-built for modern, programmatic TV,” said Luc Dumont, senior VP of business development at MadHive. “With this partnership, advertisers will be able to bridge the gap between household-level and individual-level digital buying, which continues to be a challenge for linear TV.”
MadHive’s technology enables advertisers to achieve real-time optimization, sequential messaging, frequency control, incremental reach and attribution across connected TV, digital video, display and other channels.
“MadHive has become one of the most trusted CTV activation players in the space,” said Matt Spiegel, executive VP, media and entertainment vertical at TransUnion. “By leveraging TruAudience Identity solutions, MadHive combines rich, local audience data with other first and third-party demographic and behavioral data across tens of millions of connected homes to supply marketers with greater audience precision in their campaigns.” ■
