MadHive To Spend $100 Million To Expand Google Cloud Usage

Ad-tech company MadHive said it is committed to spending $100 million over the next six years on Google Cloud storage, data science and data processing because business is booming.

(Image credit: Madhive)

Last year, MadHive made a commitment to spend $50 million on Google Cloud based infrastructure. Madhive works with Google implementation partner SADA to utilize the cloud technology.

MadHive’s original business, helping local TV stations extend the reach of broadcast ad campaigns with targeted over-the top ads. Station owners have signed on, including Fox, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps and Tegna’s Premion advanced advertising unit.

The company said that it is also working for direct-to-consumer brands like Macafee that are moving marketing dollars from digital and social media into TV. Revenue is growing 100% year over year, the company said.,

“Over the past year, MadHive has been in a period of hyper-growth as broadcasters and brands adopt our technology to power their cross-channel advertising efforts,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “This increased investment in SADA and Google Cloud will allow MadHive to create an even stronger infrastructure that allows for lightning-speed insights and campaign optimizations, while solving widespread industry problems like fraud, transparency, privacy and interoperability for our clients.”

In addition to storage, Google and SADA provide Madhive with sophisticated data science and off-the-shelf machine-learning capabilities, Christiana Cacciapuoti, senior VP for marketing & innovation at Madhive.

“We can leverage those off-the-shelf products to build proprietary offerings on top of them,” Cacciapuoti said. Those products include systems that automatically optimize campaign and allocate ad dollars toward higher-performing publishers.

It’s not enough to be able to store a lake’s worth of data Sophisticated data science is needed to be able to pull up that data and process it so it can show up in client dashboards in milliseconds, she said. “The data needs to be at our customers’ fingertips. They need to be able to slice and dice their data however they want to see it. And that actually gets really hard when you have billions and billions of rows of data,” Cacciapuoti said.

MadHive said that working with SADA has helped it save 60% on Google Cloud service by building more efficient systems.

“Our extensive expertise in scaling Google Cloud operations will allow MadHive to spend its time more effectively researching, iterating and deploying technology that is revolutionizing the advertising industry,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “Our team of cloud experts support MadHive with everything from implementation and scaling to cost optimization, security and problem solving with Google Cloud engineers.”