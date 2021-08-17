Talon, MadHive Connect OTT and Digital Outdoor Advertising

Out-of-home media company Talon said it is working with ad tech company MadHive to create campaigns that connect with audiences across digital out-of-home and digital over-the-top.

(Image credit: MadHive)

The companies note that digital out-of-home and over-the-top are two of the fastest growing advertising channels in the U.S.

“The growth of digital video is fueling the movement from in-home to out-of-home and we’re empowering advertisers to activate their cross-channel video strategy of reaching high-value audiences at scale, whether it’s a traditional managed service or a self-service approach,” said Jim Wilson, CEO of Talon America. “As marketers look for measurable incremental reach and the ability to tie campaign spending to business results, we’re enabling advertisers to start an OOH journey in-home. By bringing to market new solutions with MadHive and Hivestack, we’re connecting audience data across OTT and DOOH to deliver outcome-based campaigns as advertiser demand on each channel reaches new heights.”

Also Read: MadHive Spending $50M to Add Google Cloud Capabilities

MadHive is joining Hivestack’s supply side platform. Hivestack will programmatically feed digital out-of-home screen inventory to MadHive.

Also Read: Fox, Scripps, Tegna Stations Get MadHive Ad Frequency Tool

Exposing audiences first to OOH creates brand awareness and recognition, which is followed up in-home where that same audience can take a secondary action — like visit a website, sign up for a service, or locate a retailer, the companies said.

“Combining OTT and DOOH makes perfect sense,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive. “It allows buyers to plan, activate, and measure two rapidly expanding media channels that represent an even larger percentage of marketers spend. The cross-channel platform will deliver a more holistic picture of the customer journey by creating new currencies and insights on a single audience — all while simplifying brand workflow.”

Digital outdoor has become increasingly popular with advertisers.

“Talon’s innovative, new approach to dual-channel targeting enables advertisers to holistically stitch sequential, targeted messaging to consumers at historically disjointed physical touchpoints—and measure outcomes derived from exposure to either environment,” said Andreas Soupliotis, Hivestack’s CEO.