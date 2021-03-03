Fox, Scripps, Tegna Stations Get MadHive Ad Frequency Tool

Stations owned by Fox, E.W. Scripps and Tegna are getting a new tool from software company MadHive that will address ad frequency control and provide greater transparency for over-the-top and connected TV inventory.

The tool--Audience Forecaster--integrates into the MadHive tech stack that currently powers local reach extension efforts at the stations.

MadHive provides stations with forecasts for linear and digital audience delivery.

Audience Forecaster generates AI-driven recommendations and customizable control settings plus real-time data on campaign delivery by geography, demographics, purchase behavior and campaign constraints, including frequency across providers.

“The concept of delivery guarantees is a longstanding tradition in the world of linear, but delivery can be difficult to predict in the programmatic landscape,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “Developing an accurate forecasting methodology involves building a robust technical infrastructure capable of ingesting, organizing, and optimizing billions of signals. I’m proud of the hard problems we’ve solved under the hood that allows us to provide superior solutions for our customers.”