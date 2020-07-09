MadHive Spending $50M to Add Google Cloud Capabilities

Ad tech company MadHive said it will spend $50 million with SADA to expand Madhive’s use of the Google Cloud as a platform for its over-the-top advertising solutions.

SADA, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, is providing technology management and support for MadHive, which said using the Google Cloud is less costly and easier to use for clients.

MadHive uses cryptography, blockchain and artificial intelligence for its media platform and needed a platform that could handle big data while supporting low latency, multiple interactions and a short go-to-market timeline.

Aaron Brown (Image credit: MadHive)

“This made Google Cloud the perfect -- and only -- environment for MadHive to deploy our unique streaming data pipeline. It’s provided our media buyers and publishers the platform to discover optimizations and targeting within a time window and scale of data that is not possible from other vendors,” said Aaron Brown, chief scientist at MadHive. “SADA has been instrumental in helping us through even our most nuanced and sophisticated technical needs. With their help, we move from research to deployment, sometimes within the very same day.”

MadHive’s advertising solution was first deployed on the Google Cloud platform in 2017 with help from SADA. MadHive said that deployment is responding well to traffic surges, while maintaining low latency and high availability for users.

The company said it is saving 60% on cloud services working with the Google Cloud because of more efficient scaling and optimized reads and writes.

“MadHive is building a foundation for the future on Google Cloud,” said Carolee Gearhart, VP, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted that SADA will support MadHive’s migration to Google Cloud and help them leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML, analytics, and infrastructure.”

With its focus on OTT for major network groups, MadHIve is seeing increased uses of its platform, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the current economic challenges, advertisers are eager to stretch every dollar,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive. “Tools like sophisticated cross-screen planning and precision targeting will be a critical part of that effort.”

SADA offers services including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace migration, cloud managed services and change management.

“MadHive’s decision to standardize on Google Cloud demonstrates why Google Cloud is the perfect platform for forward-thinking companies,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “The company has incredibly aggressive technology, compute power and system performance needs, and a mandate to become the world’s leading ad-tech firm. They’ve spent the past three years pushing the limits on Google Cloud and having seen a clear ROI, they’re doubling down. We’re excited to support MadHive and like-minded digital-first companies in their mission to make Google Cloud the foundation of their business.”