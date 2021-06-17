MadHive First To License Panel Data from HyphaMetrics

Ad tech company MadHive has become the first platform to license data from HyphaMetrics, a new measurement company that has just gone live with a panel of 100 households designed to track person-level media usage across devices.

Adam Helfgogg (Image credit: MadHive)

MadHive clients including Fox, E.W. Scripps and Tegna will be able to use HyphaMetrics data to sell connected TV inventory to advertisers seeking a better view of cross-platform media consumption at a time when wall gardens are making that difficult.

Madhive had earlier licensed another HyphaMetrics product, MobileMetrics.

Most media companies are trying to map out who their viewers are so that advertisers can target them. The trick is figuring out a way to check the accuracy of those maps and being able to identify the same consumer on different maps. HyphaMetric’s panel data may be able to fact-check those audience graphs.

"Advertisers today are struggling to understand the impact of their omnichannel campaigns,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “In order to be effective, device graphs need a powerful, privacy-friendly source of truth to validate their assumptions. Madhive sanity checks our device graph of 100 million households against Hypha’s validated truth set of media consumers daily in order to provide the most accurate campaign planning and performance insights across channels, devices, and individuals."

Founded by former GroupM and Comscore executives, HyphaMetrics uses a proprietary meter to measure usage of every connected device in the home.

Joanna Drews, CEO of HyphaMetrics (Image credit: HyphaMetrics)

“Panels play an integral role in the media ecosystem, but legacy measurement approaches were not built to solve for the fragmentation and technical complexities that come with modern viewing behaviors,'' said Joanna Drews, CEO of HyphaMetrics. “HyphaMetric’s patented approach to cross-platform, person-level measurement was built from the ground up to provide a holistic understanding of who is watching what, when and how - covering all aspects of the modern viewing environment including video gaming, secondary device usage, and walled gardens.”

HyphaMetrics’ focus on putting together a measurement panel comes at a time when most measurement companies are looking at ways to use big data from set-top boxes and smart TVs to gauge viewing. At the same time Nielsen--which bases its measurement system on its household panel--is under pressure for undercounting TV viewership during the pandemic because it couldn’t visit its sample homes because of COVID protocols and included homes that shouldn’t have been counted.

The HyphaMetric panel is designed to provide real-time data about who is watching what content and in what format--live, timeshifted or streaming. It also collect individual viewing data across networks, programs, advertisements, product placements on all devices, including apps and game players.

It’s data identifies time spent in apps, including simultaneous app usage and can generate metrics for multitasking. This multitasking data will help optimize, track and measure sequenced ad exposure. A consumer may have their first ad exposure to a marketer’s message on linear, followed by an ad on a streaming platform, and then on a mobile device on which consumers are most likely to purchase.

MadHive’s customers will be able to use a combination of MadHive’s proprietary device graph with HyphaMetric’s cross-screen insights, allowing them to assess the value of their campaigns.

MadHive’s platform is currently being used to build reach extension offerings for many major broadcast networks, extending across 210 DMAs. Through broadcaster MadHive has access to measurement data from more than 300 billion monthly avails.