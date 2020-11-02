GroupM Veteran Bologna Launches Measurement Startup

Advanced advertising pioneer Michael Bologna has raised $2 million for a start-up company that measures cross-screen exposure to advertising and content.

Michael Bologna (Image credit: HyphaMetrics)

The company HyphaMetrics, co-founded by former Comscore executive Joanna Drews, has launched two products and has a third in the pipeline.

Its MobileMetrics, which captures the many unique media occurrences that take place across mobile media environments, has been licensed by MadHive to inform its data science and machine learning.

Also available now is ContentMetrics, which focuses on how time is spent across every platform, allowing users to understand who within a household, is watching what content, whether live, time-shifted or streaming.

Expected to be in market in the second quarter of 2021 is ClearviewMetrics, which captures unduplicated viewing data across every network, program, advertisement, product placement, streaming app and gaming environment for every device in a household using proprietary panel technology. HyphaMetrics expects to have 5,000 homes and 15,000 devices using its technology.

Joanna Drews (Image credit: HyphaMetrics)

"Panels are critical to providing a fully opted-in source of truth," said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. "We believe the addition of our proprietary partnership with HyphaMetrics to our OTT-first device graph gives advertisers access to innovative, high fidelity targeting and attribution capabilities across screens."

In addition to Bologna, who will be president and chief revenue officer of HyphaMetrics, and CEO Drews, the executive team includes chief technology officer Gerardo Lopez Zamudio and Chuck Shuttles, chief panel officer.

Bologna ran GroupM’s addressable advertising unit Modi Media and started one2one media, which became a part of Cadent.

Drews was director of product management and emerging assets at Comscore and a partner in GroupM’s research practice.

HyphaMetrics said it raised $2 million from executives in the agency, network, MVPD, research and media platform businesses.

It’s advisory board includes Jim Balbirer and Scott Collins, Brian Danzis, Rodrigo Espinosa, Geoff Farris, Gabe Gottlieb, Charlie Guevara, Adam Helfgott. Amol Purohit, Rosario Sanchez Robles, Larry Samuels, Alan Schanzert, Howard Shimmel, Ed Swindler and angel investor Kyle Tortora.

“The drive for true cross-platform measurement, with de-duplicated reach, is the ultimate goal of our industry,” said Jane Clarke, CEO and managing director of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement. “To get there, it will be the innovation and vision of companies such as HyphaMetrics that will enable us to realize that goal.”