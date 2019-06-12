MadHive Adds Inscape Data for Local OTT Campaigns

Advanced TV tech company MadHive said it has formed a strategic relationship with Inscape that will enable its users to plan, activate and evaluate local cross-platform ad campaigns across linear and over-the-top.

“OTT allows advertisers to leverage the precision targeting of digital on the TV screen, but at the same time it’s also contributing yet another platform to an already fragmented media landscape,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive.

Data from Inscape, owned by Vizio, will provide MadHive information about what target consumers are watching on 11 million smart TV sets. With that information, MadHive clients can create local campaigns that generate significant incremental reach at national scale.

“We noticed that the reach extension tactics agencies are doing at the national level has not been trickling down to the local level, so the idea is that we can integrate into our self-service platform optimization and media planning and larger in a local spot or upfront buying plan on linear as well,” said Helfgott.

The Inscape data informs MadHive’s platform about what members of a target audience are watching.

“We can measure the influence of different networks on different audiences and calibrate campaign, especially OTT in real time,” he said. “I’m no longer just buying auto intenders from a local Nissan dealership campaign in some DMA. I’m now basically applying data by networks, by daypart and then having attribution.”

One campaign for a major furniture company using the new methodology generated a 22% lift in store sales, according to Helfgott said.

Advertisers have been eyeing OTT as a way to build reach as more viewers move away from traditional pay TV. But the artificial intelligence used by MadHive’s platform declines to buy about 18% of the OTT inventory it sees because of the potential for fraud.

Madhive's engineers identify potential fraud when an ad is being served to a bunch of IP addresses that all tie back to a handful of phones. Another sign is when the IP addresses are not securely attached to the URL requests.

The Inscape data will further help MadHive’s advertisers avoid fraud, Helfgott said.

Inscape’s data is being used by a growing number of platforms and analytics providers as a way to use and measure over-the-top viewing.

“Advertisers are increasingly looking to take advantage of optimized OTT ad buys especially using local broadcaster inventory,” said Jodie McAfee, senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape. “This deal brings optimized cross-platform advertising to all local TV markets in the U.S. regardless of what service provider a home uses to bring OTT into the home."

MadHive already works with Tegna’s Premion.

"OTT not only has the capacity to extend an advertisers reach, but working with MadHive we are able to measure a campaign's impact on select business outcomes,” said Jim Wilson, president of Premion.