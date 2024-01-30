Kristen Dahlgren, NBC News Correspondent, Steps Down To Focus on Breast Cancer Nonprofit

Kristen Dahlgren, NBC News correspondent, has announced her departure from NBC News to start the nonprofit Pink Eraser Project, which will focus on breast-cancer vaccines. She joined NBC News in 2006.

A breast cancer survivor, Dahlgren announced her departure on Today January 30. “I'm excited about the prospect of my own body fighting off a cancer recurrence, or a day my little girl could be protected from ever going down this road,” she said on the morning show. “So when I realized there might be a way that I could actually help the process, I was all in.”

Dahlgren sat with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on Today.

She added: “If I've learned anything in 30 years as a journalist, one person really can change the world, but this will go much quicker if everyone joins us … I’m going to be dedicating my life to this. It means that I am leaving what has been a dream job, but it's just too important for me not to work on this. And you see that incredible group of doctors we already have assembled and it's only growing, guys.”

“It's your last report for NBC. It is not your last appearance,” Guthrie said. “You are an amazing colleague and friend, and supporter to all of us.”