‘Judy Justice’ Starts New Season on Freevee Jan. 22

Judy Justice, a court show with Judge Judy Sheindlin presiding, begins season three on Amazon Freevee January 22. Three episodes are out that day, with new ones coming every weekday until April 5.

A second installment of new episodes arrives later this year.

Freevee has released a season three trailer.

Appearing with Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are law clerk Sarah Rose, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and bailiff Kevin Rasco.

All of seasons one and two are available on Freevee and on the “Judy Justice,” “Amazon Originals” and “Judge & Jury” FAST Channels. Season one had 120 episodes and season two had 135.

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and exec produced by Scott Koondel.

Syndicated show Judge Judy went for 25 seasons before it wrapped in 2021.