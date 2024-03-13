Josh Brolin Drama ‘Outer Range’ Returns To Prime Video May 16

Western drama Outer Range is back with season two on Prime Video May 16. Josh Brolin stars and executive produces. He also directs the season’s penultimate episode.

All seven episodes drop on premiere day.

Outer Range is about Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers a phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness — a dark void. The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the ranch deepens in the new season, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together after their granddaughter disappears.

“Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself,” Prime Video teases.

Charles Murray is showrunner and executive producer.

Also in the cast are Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman and Tom Pelphrey.

Besides Brolin and Murray, the executive producers are Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae and Jon Paré.

Brolin’s films include Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and No Country For Old Men.

The show premiered in April 2022. The Hollywood Reporter said of it, “More superficially weird than deeply mysterious, Amazon‘s Outer Range isn’t consistently satisfying as a drama series, though as an extended metaphor for television viewing circa 2022, this story of a Wyoming family throwing things in a mysterious hole on their ranch is at least unintentionally savvy. It’s not a totally black void of entertainment, nor, however, is this eight-episode leap of faith immediately fulfilled.”