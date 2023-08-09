Jon Camera Joins Nexstar As Senior VP, National Sales

Nexstar Media Group said it hired Jon Camera as senior VP of its national advertising sales division.

Camera had been VP of local sales for the Northeast region at Disney Advertising sales.

In new new post, he will oversee the efforts of Nexstar’s newly created national sales team, reporting to Todd Braverman, executive VP and head of national sales.

“Jon is a great sales leader and the perfect fit for Nexstar’s newly created national sales team,” said. Braverman. “He is an inspirational thought-leader who understands how to achieve success by operating in a strategic, inclusive, and collaborative manner, and he’s been extremely successful. Jon will play a critical role in the evolution of our unified sales team and new go-to-market strategy, and will help us better maximize the value of Nexstar’s incredible portfolio of assets for our advertisers.”

Before Disney, Camera was with CBS, NBC and ABC. He had his own media company, Kingdom Media from 2009 to 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining Nexstar as SVP of National Sales,” said. Camera. “Nexstar’s powerful suite of media assets, which span the entire country, gives us the unique ability to elevate the messages of our clients to new heights. Through our reimagined go-to-market sales strategy and the full power of our unified approach to sales, we have a clear path to drive exponential growth for the company.”