Jeff Lucas Joins Tubi as Chief Revenue Officer

Tubi, Fox’s ad supported streaming service, named veteran ad sales executive Jeff Lucas as chief revenue officer.

Lucas replaces Mark Rotblat, who had been CRO since 2018.

Rotblat will be focusing on AdRise, another unit in Fox's Tubi Media Group, a Tubi spokesperson said. AdRise is a large-scale video advertising network that incorporates all of Fox’s video inventory from Tubi, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment, Fox News Media and Fox Television Stations.

The move is the latest in a series of changes at Tubi, where Anjali Sud was named CEO last year and at Fox, where Jeff Collins was named president of ad sales.

Lucas will report to Collins.

Most recently, Lucas was chief revenue officer for Firework, a video commerce platform. Before that he was head of North American sales & global client solutions at Verizon Media. Earlier in his career, he was head of ad sales for Viacom and NBC Cable.

“The future of entertainment will be shaped by an increasing convergence of Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue,” Sud said. “As advertisers struggle to reach cord-cutters and cord-nevers on traditional TV, Tubi is uniquely positioned to reach this next generation of audiences. Jeff brings industry-leading experience and a stellar track record that bridges traditional media with digital, and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our leadership bench.”

At Tubi, Collins will be responsible for leveraging Tubi’s scale and unique incremental audience to drive monetization.

“The streaming landscape is facing secular trends that are redefining entertainment as we know it, and Tubi’s 100% free, ad-supported entertainment experience makes audiences feel seen while giving advertisers the ability to maximize reach and ROI,” Lucas said. “I’m looking forward to diving in with the team to help accelerate growth during such a pivotal time for the industry and the business.”