Tubi Hires Vimeo Head Anjali Sud as New CEO

Fox’s streaming service Tubi said it hired Anjali Sud to be its CEO, effective September 1.

Sud had been CEO of Vimeo. She succeeds Tubi founder Farhad Massoudi as CEO and reports to Paul Cheesbrough, who is CEO of Fox’s recently formed Tubi Media Group .

"Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

At Vimeo, Sud grew the company to 300 million users. She previously held posts at Time Warner and Amazon.

Since being acquired by Fox in 2022 for $440 million , Tubi has grown to become one of the top ad-supported streaming services, with a 1.3% share of viewing in May, according to Nielsen. Tubi revenues were up 31% in Fox’s fiscal third quarter, the company reported in May.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud said. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world's stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”