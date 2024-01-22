Fox Names Jeff Collins President of Ad Sales

Jeff Collins, head of ad sales for Fox News Media, has been named president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships for all of Fox Corp.

Collins will replace Marianne Gambelli, who is retiring and is set to be inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame this September.

“I want to thank Marianne for her many contributions to Fox and congratulate her on a phenomenal career,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “Marianne has contributed immensely to the successful execution of our strategies, and it has been a great pleasure of mine to work alongside her. Jeff has established himself as a leader and an innovator and we are confident that he will continue to build value for our advertising partners across all of our platforms.”

Collins joined Fox in 2019 from Viant Technology, where he was chief revenue officer. Before Viant, Collins spent 18 years at Turner Broadcasting System.

“I look forward to leading the Ad Sales team as we continue to work with our valued partners to provide unique and compelling connections with the passionate audiences only Fox can offer,” Collins said.

Gambelli was with Horizon Media before joining Fox as head of sales for Fox News Media. She assumed her larger role across Fox brands in 2019. Earlier, she had been with NBCUniversal.

“It has been an honor to lead this talented team during such a transformative period in our industry,” Gambelli said. “I know they are well-positioned under Jeff’s leadership to continue to set the standard for excellence for delivering results for our advertising partners.”