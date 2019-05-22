Collins, Who Started at CNN, to Head Fox News Ad Sales

Fox News hired Jeff Collins as executive VP of advertising sales.

Collins, who started his career at CNN, was most recently chief revenue officer for Viant Technology. Collins, replaces Marianne Gambelli, who was promoted to head of ad sales for Fox News’ parent company, the new Fox Corp.

He reports to Gambelli and will oversee sales for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Networks and Fox News Digital.

“Jeff’s proven track record in identifying new revenue streams and implementing strategic partnerships will add depth and innovation to our sales team. We look forward to welcoming him to Fox News as we further expand our business beyond traditional platforms,” Gambelli said.

At Viant, Collins oversaw revenue for the company’s units, including Vindico, Myspace and Xumo. Before that he spent 18 years with Turner Broadcasting, representing, among other properties, Fox News rival CNN. He started his career in 1996 at CNN.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Fox News. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to work on such a dynamic and powerful brand and I look forward to pairing my expertise across linear and digital platforms with the network’s incredibly loyal audience,” Collins said.