Fox News Names Gambelli as Advertising Sales Head

Fox News has named Marianne Gambelli as president of advertising sales.



Fox News is the top-rated cable news operation, but sexual harassment allegations and other human resources complaints scared off some advertisers from its top-rated show, The O'Reilly Factor.



Bill O'Reilly and several top Fox News executives have left the company, including chairman Roger Ailes and co-president Bill Shine.



Fox News says that clients that pulled out of The O'Reilly Factor, have returned to the 8 p.m. timeslot, now filled by Tucker Carlson, and that the hour is carrying a full commercial load.



Gambelli, who had been chief investment officer at Horizon Media, will be in charge of sales for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.



She replaces long-time ad sales chief Paul Rittenberg, who announced plans to leave the company in February.



"We are delighted to add Marianne to our executive management team. Her reputation for client management, along with her ability to monetize investments, seek out new and emerging technologies and create innovative media partnerships has made her a leader in the industry," said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox.



Before joining Horizon, which spends $7 billion on media on behalf of its clients, she was president of sales and marketing for NBC.



"I'm proud to be representing the powerful FOX News brand and I am beyond excited to lead a very talented sales team to capitalize on this new era in news," Gambelli said.





