Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Departs Network

Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine has resigned from the top-rated network, which has been trying to dig itself out from allegations of sexual and racial discrimination.



Shine was named co-president of Fox News last year when chairman Roger Ailes was ousted in the wake of a sexual harassment suit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.



Last month, Fox News' highest-rated host Bill O'Reilly was also forced out amid reports of a series of payments made to settle sexual harassment allegations.



Both Ailes and O'Reilly have denied any wrong doing.



Shine was named in some of the complaints for failing to take aggressive action in response to complaints about Fox News personnel.



Jack Abernethy remains co-president of Fox News and CEO of Fox Television Stations.



Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace were promoted in the management shakeup. Scott was named president of programming. She had been executive VP. Wallace was named president of Fox News Channel. He had been executive VP.



Fox News has been a huge money maker for parent company 21st Century Fox and a powerful force in conservative and Republican politics by offering what it calls a "fair and balanced" alternative to the older news networks.



Despite the departures of Ailes, O'Reilly and others, it appears the network will continue with its programming strategy.



But as a public company, 21st Century Fox has had to end the "good old boys" atmosphere at Fox News and promise employees to provide a safe and respectful workplace, leading to tough choices being made by the Murdoch family, including James Murdoch, the company's new CEO and son of mogul Rupert Murdoch.



"This is a significant day for all at Fox News. Bill has played a huge role in building Fox News to its present position as the nation's biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry. His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years," said Rupert Murdoch, who is executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and chairman of Fox News since Ailes' departure.



"Suzanne and Jay are recognized industry leaders. They have both played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists. They will lead For News to an even more successful future,'' Murdoch said.



Also getting new posts at Fox News are:



Brian Jones, executive VP of Fox Business Network becomes president, Fox Business Network reporting to Scott and Wallace.

Kevin Lord, executive VP of Human Resources will take on the additional duties as head of compliance, reporting to Gerson Zweifach, chief corporate counsel of 21st Century Fox.

Amy Listerman, formerly CFO of Scripps Networks Interactive, began her new job as CFO of Fox News Monday.

The departure of Shine raised questions about whether Fox News late night host Sean Hannity would stay at the network.

Shine was Hannity’s producer and Hannity has tweeted that Shine’s departure would be the end of Fox News.

After Shine’s exit was announced, speculation mounted that Hannity would be next out the door.

But after another tweet speculated that Hannity was not negotiating an exit from the networks, Hannity replied on Twitter: “I have anything to say about @FoxNews I will say it tonight at 10 est. All I'll say now is this is true.”