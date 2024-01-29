Jane Coaston, Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Reihan Salam Join CNN and ‘Chris Wallace Show’
Trio will be panelists on ‘Wallace’ and will appear on the network to talk politics
Jane Coaston, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Reihan Salam have joined CNN as on-air contributors. All three will be panelists on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show and will appear on the network in stories related to politics.
Coaston is a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times with a special interest in American conservatism. Coaston was previously the host of the podcast “The Argument”. Prior to joining The New York Times, Coaston was a senior politics reporter at Vox.
Garcia-Navarro works at The New York Times Magazine. Based in Washington, she’s a former NPR host. Garcia-Navarro was previously an international correspondent based in the Middle East and Latin America.
Salam joins CNN as on-air political commentator. He’s the president of the Manhattan Institute, a research and advocacy organization. Based in New York, Salam is also a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a contributing editor at National Affairs and National Review. He previously worked for The New York Times op-ed page and NBC News.
The Chris Wallace Show airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.