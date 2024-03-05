Infillion Makes Upfront Interactive Ad Buy With Crackle Connex

Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s ad-sales platform, said that Infillion has agreed to a multimillion-dollar upfront buy across inventory on Chicken Soup’s Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming networks..

Infillion’s TruX creates ad formats that enable consumers to seek fewer commercials if they interact with a brand for 30 seconds.

“This upfront purchase continues our practice of investing in top-tier, premium publisher relationships,“ Infillion’s Mick Danahy said. “Crackle Connex’s long-form streaming content draws the kind of high-quality attention advertisers crave, and is a great match for Infillion's unique ad products. With Infillion’s ad model that guarantees attention through interactivity, brands can be assured their budgets are getting the maximum return on investment. We’re continuing to look for partnerships like this as upfront season kicks off.”

According to research from Kantar, interactive video ads perform twice as effectively as ads without interactivity in driving brand consideration.

“We are very viewer-focused at Crackle Connex and believe that when we super-serve the audience, we better serve our advertising partners,” Crackle Connex president of ad sales Darren Olive said. “By enabling the TrueX collapsible ad unit within our premium movies and TV shows across our networks, we allow the brand to be the star and provide a better viewing experience. It’s truly a win-win.”